Lectra appoints Shamina Bhaidjy as VP of investor relations

Technology solutions provider Lectra has announced the appointment of Shamina Bhaidjy as vice president of investor relations.

“We are delighted to welcome Shamina Bhaidjy, whose mission will be to raise the profile of Lectra, one of the most attractive French midcaps on the Paris financial market,” said Daniel Harari, chairman and CEO of Lectra.

“The Group has just announced earnings in line with its latest estimates, a successful integration of Launchmetrics, a technology company acquired in January 2024, and a strengthening of its financial fundamentals.”

Bhaidjy began her career in 1998 as a sell-side financial analyst at Meeschaert-Rousselle and she then consolidated her expertise at Fortis Securities, Ixis Securities and Natixis, where she specialized in analyzing the luxury goods and cosmetics sectors on a European scale.

She joined Natixis' investment banking division in 2004, where she held a number of positions in corporate advisory activities, contributing to the development of the Tech Hub, an initiative dedicated to assisting major groups and start-ups in their technological transition and financial structuring.

“I'm delighted to be joining the Lectra group and look forward to discussing the Group's dynamics with all those involved in the financial community: analysts, fund managers, investors, market institutions and specialized journalists,” added Shamina Bhaidjy.