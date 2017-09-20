Lectra names Olivier du Chesnay its new Chief Financial Officer

Lectra has announced the appointment of Olivier du Chesnay to the role of Chief Financial Officer. The company said that as deputy chief financial officer of Lectra since May 2013, Chesnay was already supervising management control, statutory consolidation and audit, headquarters’ accounting, cash flow, credit management and change risk management, as well as more recently sales administration.

“Over the past four years, Olivier du Chesnay has successfully led many projects to improve our processes, while at the same time coordinating the group’s financial management with rigor, efficiency and leadership. He will support the company to achieve the financial objectives articulated in Lectra’s new strategic roadmap,” stated Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lectra in the company announcement.

The company added that prior to joining Lectra, Olivier du Chesnay acquired 15 years’ experience in financial positions at Saint-Gobain, Accenture, Sperian Protection and Honeywell Safety Products, where he was financial director for the EMEA and India division from 2010 to 2013.

“I am confident about the growth prospects for the company, which are empowered by sustained investments in innovation. This commitment will reinforce Lectra’s leadership and customer value proposition, by facilitating the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles for its customers,” added Olivier du Chesnay.

Picture credit:Lectra press department