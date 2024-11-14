Lego Group CFO Jesper Andersen joins PVH board of directors

PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Jesper Andersen, executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Lego Group, to its board of directors. He has also been appointed to the board’s audit and risk management committee.

Commenting on the new addition to the board, Stefan Larsson, PVH chief executive officer, said in a release: “Jesper’s very strong financial acumen, omnichannel experience and data-driven approach make him an excellent addition to our board of directors as we pursue our vision to build Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger into two of the most desirable lifestyle brands in the world.”

Andersen was named chief financial officer of the Lego Group in October 2020. The company said that he has played a critical role in the Lego Group’s growth over the last four years, including identifying new opportunities to expand the relevance and reach of the portfolio.

Andersen brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience at other major consumer brands, having served as chief financial officer at Upfield and Beiersdorf, as well as two decades in finance leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive in Europe, Asia and North America.

“I have long admired its two iconic brands and look forward to working closely with the board, Stefan and the entire management team to drive the next level of PVH+ Plan execution,” added Andersen.