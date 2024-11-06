Lennart Bernhoft becomes new COO of Global Fashion Agenda

The Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has appointed Lennart Bernhoft as its new chief operating officer (COO), the non-profit organisation announced on Tuesday. Bernhoft, who participated in the first Copenhagen Fashion Summit organised by the GFA, in 2009, described his appointment as "a full-circle moment."

In his new role, Bernhoft will work with the team to strengthen GFA's proven foundation, unite the fashion industry and drive sustainability action. His responsibilities as COO include financial operations, strategy execution, corporate governance and programme management, as well as leading the operations of the Global Fashion Summit.

“We are delighted to welcome Lennart to the GFA team as we strive to reach the next level of industrial progress,” explained CEO Federica Marchionni. “His industry knowledge, practical experience in developing sustainable supply chains, leadership skills and holistic understanding of the fashion value chain are ideal for GFA’s current and future endeavors.”

Bernhoft brings his recent experience as head of operations at Danish wine cellar Theis Vine to his new position at GFA. Previously, he served as COO and co-founder of travel bag manufacturer Projectkin, COO of jewellery brand Design Letters and CEO of fashion brand Mads Nørgaard.

He also gained a deep understanding of global fashion trends and consumer behaviour during his seven-year stay in China, India and Southeast Asia, the statement said. During this time, he focused on developing sustainable supply chains for apparel companies such as IC Group and also served as sourcing director for VF Corporation in Belgium.