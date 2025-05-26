Lenzing appoints Georg Kasperkovitz as chief operations officer

Austrian fibre manufacturer Lenzing AG will once again have a four-member executive board. On Monday, the group announced the appointment of Georg Kasperkovitz as chief operating officer (COO).

The 58-year-old took up his new position on June 1, and subsequently, together with CEO Rohit Aggarwal, CFO Nico Reiner and Christian Skilich (chief pulp and chief technology officer), formed the management quartet of the group, Lenzing announced. In recent weeks, following the departure of chief transformation officer Walter Bickel, the executive board had consisted of only three members.

In his future role, Kasperkovitz was expected to “manage the company-wide fibre production sites as well as drive forward the already ongoing performance programme and thus operative cost excellence and the transformation of the entire company”, according to the company. In addition, he will manage and further develop the Lenzing site.

According to his future employer, the designated COO brings “more than 15 years of experience in various management functions in Europe, North America and Asia”. During his career, Kasperkovitz held various management positions at the international packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi Plc and the freight transport company Rail Cargo Austria AG.