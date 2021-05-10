Lenzing appoints head of corporate communications & public affairs

Lenzing has announced that Dominic Köfner has taken over as head of corporate communications & public affairs at the beginning of May. As vice president, the company said, he will report directly to the chief executive officer, Dr. Stefan Doboczky.

“We are delighted to welcome Köfner to Lenzing. He brings exactly the international experience we need for our global communications activities,” said Doboczky.

The company added that Köfner has gained national and international experience over the past two decades at renowned consulting firms, communications agencies and on the corporate side.

Before joining the Lenzing Group, Köfner was managing director of the communications agency Serviceplan Austria and most recently senior consultant at the agency group Sports & Media in Munich.

Before that, he was responsible for the agendas of the Zumtobel Group and the MOL Group, respectively as CMO and CCO. Before he was appointed as crisis communications manager by the Austrian Ministry of Finance to deal with the “Hypo Alpe Adria Bank” case and he has managed numerous national and international mandates as a communications consultant for the Brunswick Group.

“After many years of successfully accompanying numerous companies in Germany and abroad, it is now a great honour and above all a meaningful challenge for me to be able to help the Lenzing Group with all my strength,” added Köfner.