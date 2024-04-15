Lenzing appoints Walter Bickel as chief transformation officer

Lenzing has appointed Dr. Walter Bickel as a member of the managing board and chief transformation officer with effect from April 15, 2024 until December 31, 2025.

The company said in a statement that Bickel will be responsible for the further development and implementation of the performance program. Lenzing’s performance program initiated in autumn 2023 focuses on positive free cash flow, strengthened sales and margin growth, and sustainable cost excellence.

Commenting on Bickel’s appointment, Lenzing chairman Cord Prinzhorn said: “In Walter Bickel we have gained a great and experienced manager and I am very much looking forward to working with him. Together with the strong team around Stephan Sielaff, Walter Bickel will help Lenzing come out of this difficult phase stronger.”

Bickel,the company added, is a proven expert in implementing yield increase programs. He has decades of leadership experience in management consulting and in leading positions in industrial companies. As a member of top management, he has successfully supported comprehensive performance programs at companies such as KUKA, Treofan and Syntegon.

“I am pleased to be able to contribute my experience to Lenzing AG and am convinced that together – the managing board and the company’s employees – we will achieve a significant improvement in performance,” added Bickel.