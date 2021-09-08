Lenzing CEO Stefan Doboczky steps down

Lenzing has announced that the company’s supervisory board has reached a mutual agreement with its longstanding chief executive officer Stefan Doboczky to end his contract.

The company said that Doboczky has informed the board that he will not be available for another extension of his contract and the parties mutually agreed to end the contract effective September 30, 2021.

“My sincere thanks go to Stefan Doboczky for his exceptional achievements at Lenzing. The design and implementation of the transformation of Lenzing AG into a global specialty fiber leader and the positioning of the company as a recognized sustainability champion have been major accomplishments of Stefan Doboczky over the last years”, said Peter Edelmann, chairman of the supervisory board in a statement.

“Developing and consistently implementing the Lenzing strategy has been the cornerstone of my work in recent years. After extensive consideration, I have decided that this is the right time for a personal chang,” added Doboczky.

The company added that Cord Prinzhorn has been appointed interim CEO. Prinzhorn is a member of the supervisory board and will be available until a successor is found.