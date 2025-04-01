Lenzing Group announces departure of chief transformation officer

The Lenzing Group, provider of regenerated cellulose fibres, has announced that Dr. Walter Bickel, chief transformation officer, will step down from his role at the end of March 2025. Bickel’s departure comes as part of a mutual agreement with the company’s supervisory board.

Bickel joined Lenzing’s managing board on April 15, 2024, with the primary goal of advancing the company’s performance program. Under his leadership, Lenzing exceeded its expected performance targets, laying a foundation for further improvements.

“Walter Bickel and his team took over the performance program a year ago and have since made a significant contribution to improving the results of the Lenzing Group. We would like to thank Walter Bickel for his dedicated cooperation and wish him all the best for the future”, said Cord Prinzhorn, chairman of Lenzing’s supervisory board.

“We will now continue the program unabated and with the same discipline to ensure that Lenzing remains the leading integrated fiber group and thus the innovative force in the industry in the future,” added Rohit Aggarwal, chief executive officer of the Lenzing Group.

The company’s performance program, which focuses on increasing profitability and financial resilience, has already yielded significant results. In 2024, Lenzing recorded a 5.7 percent revenue increase and a 30.4 percent rise in EBITDA compared to 2023. Additionally, free cash flow improved to 167 million euros, reversing a negative 122.8 million euros in the previous year.

Lenzing also aims to achieve a target of annualised cost savings of over 180 million euros from 2025 onwards.