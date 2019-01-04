Lenzing reappoints CFO Obendrauf and CCO van de Kerkhof to its management board

The supervisory board of Lenzing AG has extended the management board mandates of Chief Financial Officer Thomas Obendrauf and Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof. The company said that the new employment contract of Thomas Obendrauf runs until June 30, 2022 and the new contract for van de Kerkhof is valid until December 31, 2023.

“Since the very beginning of their work on behalf of Lenzing AG, Thomas Obendrauf and Robert van de Kerkhof have made a significant contribution to the successful re-positioning of the company as a premium supplier on the global fiber market. We are very pleased that Obendrauf and van de Kerkhof will both be at the company’s disposal for a further term of office in order to continuously forge ahead with the initiated developments.” said Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the supervisory board of Lenzing AG, in a statement.

In addition to Thomas Obendrauf and Robert van de Kerkhof, the management board of Lenzing consists of Chief Executive Officer Stefan Doboczky and Chief Technology Officer Heiko Arnold.

Picture credit:Lenzing