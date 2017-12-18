Lenzing reappoints Stefan Doboczky as CEO

At its meeting on December 13, the supervisory board of Lenzing AG decided to reappoint Stefan Doboczky as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company said in a statement that Doboczky’s new contract will begin on June 1, 2018 and runs until the end of 2022.

“In recent years, Stefan Doboczky and his colleagues on the management board have been able to make excellent use of the favourable market conditions on the basis of the previous restructuring in order to transform an Austrian company with foreign investments into a truly global player with strong Austrian roots. We are very pleased that Stefan Doboczky will continue to dedicate himself to these tasks over the next five years,” said Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the Lenzing supervisory board commenting on Doboczky’s reappointment.

In addition to Doboczky, the management board of Lenzing AG consists of Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Obendrauf and Chief Technology Officer Heiko Arnold.

Picture credit:Stefan Doboczky via Lenzing