Leonardo Fasolo appointed creative director of CP Company

Leonardo Fasolo has been named the new creative director to Italian premium label CP Company, where he is to oversee the design and development of the brand's collections.

In the role, Fasolo will draw on the expertise of CP Company's R&D team and creative vision, guiding creative choices based on R&D and its DNA.

His first collection as creative director will be presented in June 2025.

"CP Company represents the highest expression of Italian sportswear and is one of the best brands in the world in terms of research and quality. Together we will continue to grow the history of this great brand," said Fasolo in a statement.

This appointment represents a turning point for the Italian brand. After Paul Harvey and Alessandro Pungetti, the two designers who have led CP Company since 2012, the arrival of Fasolo symbolises a generational change.

The brand said in a statement that this is a "transition that embraces change while remaining true to [our] values ​​and adapting to an ever-changing world".

With over 20 years of experience in the technical clothing sector, Italian designer Leonardo Fasolo has collaborated with numerous brands. He is the founder and creative director of the Nemen brand.