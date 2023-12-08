Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh to retire in April 2024

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced that Chip Bergh has decided to retire from the company as of April 26, 2024.

The company’s board of directors has elected Michelle Gass, currently the company’s president, to succeed Bergh as president and chief executive officer effective January 29, 2024, completing the transition plan announced on November 8, 2022.

“We would like to thank Chip for his inspirational leadership and unwavering commitment to the company over the last 12-plus years. Chip has transformed this company and will leave it far better than when he arrived,” said Bob Eckert, chairman of the board of directors.

Eckert added, “We are thrilled to have Michelle become the next CEO. Over the last year, we have seen the significant impact Michelle has had on sharpening the Levi’s brand vision as a ‘denim lifestyle’ leader while also positioning it to respond to fast-changing consumer needs and expectations across global markets.

Michelle Gass to replace Chip Bergh as Levi’s CEO

Over the course of his tenure, the company said, Bergh evolved the company into one of the world’s best apparel companies and advanced the Levi’s business from a predominantly men’s U.S. wholesale bottoms business to a global, DTC-driven one, in addition to reinvigorating the women's business.

“It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great company as CEO for the last 12 years. While I’ve known Michelle for more than a decade, my time working closely with her this past year has given me great confidence that her experience, track record of innovation and impact, and passion for the business will position the company for sustainable, profitable growth and significant shareholder and stakeholder value creation.”

“Levi’s is more than a denim icon; it’s part of our cultural fabric and an enduring symbol of quality, innovation and progress. I am incredibly excited to lead our amazing team and to realise our ambition of becoming a world-class direct-to-consumer retailer,” Gass said.