Levi Strauss boosts digital credentials with new board member appointment

Levi Strauss & Co has elected data science expert Yael Garten to its board of directors amid the US fashion brand’s “digital transformation.”

Garten has over a decade of experience in data science and currently directs Siri data science and engineering at Apple.

In 2010, she founded gNetics Systems Inc., a consulting firm advising companies on how to transform data into insights. She also spent over five years at LinkedIn, where she led a team working on online experimentation and analyses, looking to generate user experience insights to inform product strategy.

Garten has a PhD in biomedical informatics from Stanford University School of Medicine, where she was a research scientist and text mining lead, as well as an MSc from Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. She is currently also an advisory board member for Northwestern University’s graduate program in analytics.

“As we continue our digital transformation and infuse data and analytics into our business, we are expanding the board’s expertise in that area,” Stephen C. Neal, chair of the board of Levi Strauss & Co, said in a statement. “Yael’s deep business acumen and expertise will help LS&Co. drive agility, productivity, and consumer experience as we design the future of our organization.”