Levi Strauss & Co. names Elliott Rodgers as new board member

Levi Strauss & Co has announced the appointment of Elliott Rodgers to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Rogers is currently chief information officer at Ulta Beauty, a role he’s been in since September after having held several supply chain roles since joining the company in November 2013.

Prior to joining Ulta Beauty, Rodgers was director of operations, Target.com & Mobile, at Target and has also held operational leadership roles spanning retail, financial services, and logistics at Target, Citibank and the United States Army.

“Elliott has deep knowledge of ecommerce, digital transformations and how to drive operational excellence in today’s omnichannel supply chain,” said Stephen C. Neal, chair of the board of Levi Strauss & Co, in a statement.

Neal continued: “His expertise in all of these areas will be invaluable as we focus on direct-to-consumer and continue to look for innovative ways to get our products to our consumers when, where and how they want them.”

Rodgers said: “I am honored to join the board at Levi Strauss & Co., a company I’ve long admired as a leader of industry and culture. I hope to complement the strength of the current board of directors and management team with my experience and passion as we all work toward the company’s continued success.”