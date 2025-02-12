Levi Strauss expands executive roles to drive operational success

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced a series of strategic leadership changes to accelerate its transformation into a best-in-class omnichannel retailer.

These changes focus on leveraging the Levi's brand, increasing speed and agility, and prioritising consumer obsession and innovation. The restructuring aims to streamline decision-making, drive operational excellence, and align the company's structure with its strategic priorities.

Levi Strauss expands leadership responsibilities

Karyn Hillman expands her role as chief product officer to include merchandising, overseeing the vision and roadmap for Levi's products and brand, Jason Gowans expands his role to chief digital and technology officer.

Harmit Singh expands his role as chief financial and growth officer to include oversight of the transformation program, shared services expansion, and global talent hubs and Gianluca Flore expands his role as chief commercial officer to include licensing and planning, driving alignment between sales, inventory, and assortment.

Levi Strauss announces new appointments

The company has appointed Bernard Bedon as chief human resources officer, effective March 3rd, joining from Nike where he led HRBP for the company and supported over 81,000 employees.

The chief operations officer position, held by the retiring Liz O'Neill, will be replaced by a new chief supply chain officer. This role will focus on supply chain agility, service levels, innovation, and cost optimisation.

CEO Michelle Gass stated the company has made "bold moves" in the past year and is seeing positive results, emphasising the agile and focused team ready to execute strategies with a consumer-centric approach.