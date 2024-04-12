Levi Strauss names Gianluca Flore as chief commercial officer

Levi Strauss has appointed Gianluca Flore as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective July 29, 2024.

Reporting to Michelle Gass, president and chief executive officer, Flore will join the company’s executive leadership team and will be responsible for the commercial operations of the Levi’s brand across all global channels, including stores, e-commerce and wholesale.

“Gianluca is an industry veteran with an exceptional track record of delivering profitable growth at iconic fashion brands. His depth of experience in driving market relevance and consumer-centric, operational excellence makes him the right leader to help usher in the company’s next chapter of stakeholder value creation,” said Gass in a statement.

The company said that Flore brings more than 20 years of international commercial experience in the luxury apparel and lifestyle sector. He joins Levi Strauss from Burberry, where he was appointed chief commercial officer in 2021, overseeing five regions and a network of more than 400 stores. Prior to this, he served as the company’s president for the Americas and global retail excellence, spearheading the expansion and productivity of the brand’s retail footprint, and elevating distribution and positioning across wholesale.

“It’s an honour to join a storied company like LS&Co. at this exciting time for the Levi’s brand, which continues to be the unequivocal category leader, firmly at the centre of culture,” added Flore.

Flore has also held leadership roles at the luxury group Kering, including CEO of Brioni, where he established a profitable retail business model for the brand, and at Bottega Veneta, where he led double-digit revenue increases across wholesale and retail channels.