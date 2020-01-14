Levi Strauss president exits company to become CEO of supermarket chain

Roy Bagattini is exiting Levi Strauss & Co. after six and a half years with the company to join Woolworths as its new CEO. Bagattini has served as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas since 2016 and will leave the position on February 16.

Woolworths is a South African supermarket chain currently led by CEO Ian Moir. After serving the company for nearly a decade, Moir will depart in February. Woolworths has not announced Moir's reason for stepping down.

“Roy has been a vital member of the team that led LS&Co.’s turnaround. He is a respected leader whose insights and perspective helped to shape our winning strategy,” Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss, said in a statement. “Today, we are set up for continued success. I am grateful for Roy’s contributions to the strong foundation now in place at LS&Co., and I know that he will be a high-impact CEO in his next role.”

Levi Strauss has announced that Marc Rosen, currently executive vice president and president of direct-to-consumer, will take over Bagattini's roles. He will retain leadership of direct-to-consumer business while leading the company's commercial operations across all brands and channels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Latin America.