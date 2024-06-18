Levi’s appoints VP marketing and brand experience for European business

Denim specialist Levi’s has named Mathilde Vaucheret its new vice president of marketing and brand experience for Levi Strauss Europe.

Vaucheret confirmed the appointment on her LinkedIn, where she said the new role marked “a new chapter with an extraordinary talent team”.

Vaucheret has already been with Levi’s for around nine years, having previously joined the company in 2015 as public relations manager before working her way up in different global markets within the marketing divisions.

This came to a head in her most recent role of senior director, marketing and brand experience for South Europe and EU footwear and accessories, which she took on in September 2023.

Prior to Levi’s, Vacheret also served in a range of positions at tech giant Philips over the course of five years. Here, her focus was also in the realm of public relations, and she left the company after holding the title of public relations communications manager for over three years.