Li & Fung names Darren Palfrey as Chief Digital Officer

Li & Fung has appointed Darren Palfrey as the company’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO). The company said in a statement that as CDO, Palfrey’s primary focus will be to realize Li & Fung’s vision of the supply chain of the future and build the LF Digital Platform – a fully-integrated digital platform that connects suppliers, customers and other partners with end-to-end visibility.

“As Chief Digital Officer, Darren plays a critical role in helping us get closer to our vision of creating the supply chain of the future,” said Spencer Fung, CEO of Li & Fung, adding, “2019 is the year of acceleration of our digital strategy and that’s where our new CDO Darren comes in.”

The company added that Palfrey’s appointment highlights the company’s focus on continuing to build on the strong progress it has already made in its Three-Year Plan (2017-2019) themes of speed, innovation and digitalization.

Palfrey, Li & Fung further said, is a successful entrepreneur with over two decades of industry experience. He has held a number of leadership roles including divisional director of supply chain at Allport, development director at Uniserve Group, and in the supply chain team at TTC Global. Most recently, Palfrey co-founded and was COO of Gravity Supply Chain, at which his team developed and brought to market, a state-of-the-art digital supply chain management platform.