Liberty appoints new CFO

British department store Liberty has named Alex Pregnolato as its new chief financial officer.

He joins the company from De Beers Group’s BCM business, where he most recently served as CFO, head of transformation, over the course of three and a half years. During this time, Pregnolato oversaw a simplification initiative designed to cut overhead costs, alongside all of the company’s financial operations.

Prior to this, Pregnolato held a number of increasingly senior positions in the financial departments of other luxury groups, including Prada, where he was financial controller; MCM, where he served as senior vice president finance and operations; and Versace, as chief financial officer of the brand’s Americas unit.

Pregnolato confirmed his latest appointment on LinkedIn, where he said: “It’s an honour to be part of an iconic business with more than 150 years of history and heritage. Looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of this remarkable company.”