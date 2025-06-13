Liberty appoints new store director for Regent Street flagship

Luxury department store Liberty has named Beverley Devonish as the new store director of its London flagship on Regent Street.

Devonish joins Liberty after founding and establishing her own independent creative platform, Bathsheba Arts, dedicated to uplifting and curating African and Caribbean Textile Art.

Prior to this, she had served as store director of Dover Street Market London for over five years, after holding a number of retail-based senior positions at Selfridges and Harvey Nichols over the collective span of more than 18 years.

According to Liberty, Devonish boasts a reputation for “delivering strategic transformation”, a skill the company hopes to leverage as she steps in to lead its London store.

Here, her focus will be on “elevating the client experience, inspiring high-performance teams and driving Liberty’s continued reputation as a world-class retail destination”.

In a statement, Devonish said she was “thrilled to join Liberty”, which she added “offers an incredible platform to continue shaping meaningful, client-focused experiences that celebrate individuality and craftsmanship”.

“It’s exciting to be part of an environment that champions creativity while staying true to authenticity,” she continued.

Devonish’s appointment was hailed by Liberty as “a new chapter in the store’s storied legacy”, as it continues to evolve its retail concept to align with modern luxury values.

She joins just shortly after the retailer named Lydia King, another Selfridges’ veteran, as its new group buying and merchandising director, who set out to “unify and strengthen” these two divisions.