Liberty retail MD exits after 15 years

Sarah Coonan, the retail managing director of British luxury department store Liberty, is due to exit the company she first joined 15 years ago. Coonan will remain in her role until January 31, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition, the retailer has announced in a press release.

Coonan initially joined Liberty from Harrods in 2010, taking on the role of assistant buyer. Over her time at the retailer, she went on to hold several senior positions, including head of buying for Beauty, Home & Little Liberty and buying director, before settling into her current title in 2022.

Her departure from Liberty comes “at a time of strong performance and continued growth”, the company affirmed, a position that was further emphasised by its CEO, Adil Mehboob-Khan, who said Coonan herself had “built a strong organisation”.

“Sarah leaves a legacy of success – we enjoyed a decade of retail growth thanks to her contributions at Retail and Company level. She has been a force in continuing to drive Liberty as one of London’s most distinctive and design-led retail destinations,” Mehboob-Khan added.

In her own statement, Coonan said: “After 15 years at Liberty, it’s been an enormous privilege to be part of such an extraordinary establishment. Liberty’s spirit of creativity and independence is truly unique - and it’s been an honour to build and lead a team so dedicated to that vision. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and feel confident that Liberty is in a strong position for the future.”