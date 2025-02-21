Lids promotes Greg Coz to chief financial officer

Lids has appointed Greg Cox as its new chief financial officer, a step up from his previous accounting and finance leadership roles he has held at the US sports retailer, where he has been for eight years.

In his new role, Cox has been tasked with overseeing the company’s finance, loss prevention, human resources and information technology departments.

He will also enact a strategy focused on both front-office and back-office initiatives, Lids said, with a mission to increase same-store sales, drive customer traffic and enhance inventory investment efficiency.

On an internal basis, the executive is to focus on “simplifying day-to-day operations” via process improvements and advancing technological automation.

His appointment comes at a time when Lids is eyeing further expansion into global markets, particularly through partnerships and collaborations with leading brands.

As such, president of Lids, Bob Durda, said Cox’s understanding of the brand’s operations and financial strategy made him “uniquely suited to take on this critical role”.

Durda continued: "His vision for simplifying and optimising both customer-facing and internal processes will be key as we continue our focus on enhancing the customer experience and driving business efficiencies."

In his own statement, Cox said he was “honoured” to step into the position, adding: "We have a talented team and a strong business strategy. I look forward to continuing our efforts to improve operations and deliver exceptional results for both our customers and the organisation."