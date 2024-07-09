Lindex Group names Henrik Henriksson as CFO

Lindex Group, owner of two fashion brands Lindex and Stockmann, has appointed Henrik Henriksson as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the group management team.

In addition to his role as group CFO, the company said in a release, Henriksson will also act as the Lindex division’s CFO. He will take up his new position on September 1, 2024, reporting to the group CEO Susanne Ehnbåge and will be based in Sweden.

"Henrik’s solid experience in finance, retail and fashion, combined with his extensive global background, will serve as an excellent basis for accelerating sustainable and profitable growth while increasing Lindex Group’s shareholder value,” said Susanne Ehnbåge commenting on the new CFO appointment.

Prior to Lindex Group, Henriksson worked as CFO of Eton Shirts AB and in several financial leadership positions in H&M Group in Sweden, the UK and the US. The company added that in a financial career of almost 25 years, he has held senior leadership positions for about 20 years.

“I’m excited to be part of Lindex Group – a company with two very strong brands, Lindex and Stockmann, clear strategic and financial targets and a very convincing sustainability agenda. In addition, the Lindex Group team has proved its ability to improve the profitability and to deliver its strategy,” added Henriksson.

The company further said that Lindex Group’s current CFO Annelie Forsberg will continue working at the group until the end of August 2024.