Line Andrea Fandrup Succeeds Thomas Børglum Jensen as Bestseller CFO

Line Andrea Fandrup as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Fandrup will assume the role on May 1, 2026, succeeding Thomas Børglum Jensen, who has been with the company for the past eight years.

According to Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen, Fandrup was chosen to support the company's significant ongoing investments in sustainability, digitalisation, and expansion into new markets. Povlsen stated that Fandrup's strategic insight and operational experience are essential for the company to "continue to work sharply, skillfully, and with a long-term perspective on our finances".

Fandrup brings extensive experience from her previous positions at prominent companies, including A.P. Moller – Maersk, Novozymes, and Rockwool, most recently serving as CFO for the publicly listed company NKT. In her new role, she will lead all aspects of Bestseller's finance function, from controlling and reporting to risk management and investment. She will also be tasked with ensuring that the company's financial strategies align with its growth and sustainability goals.

Fandrup expressed her enthusiasm for joining a company with a strong "entrepreneurial spirit" and a desire to "make a difference," adding that she looks forward to ensuring Bestseller is "financially strong and well-positioned to deliver on [its] ambitions".