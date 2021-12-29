Lions Not Sheep Apparel names new president and COO

US fashion brand Lions Not Sheep Apparel has appointed former TapouT co-founder Dan Caldwell as its new president and chief operating officer, effective January 3, 2022.

Caldwell has 24 years of experience in the apparel industry having founded combat sports brand TapouT in 1997. During his time at the company, he helped it grow to 350 million dollars in revenue and led its sale to Authentic Brands Group in 2010.

In his new position, Caldwell will oversee Lions Not Sheep Apparel’s day-to-day operations, implement strategic growth initiatives, strengthen the company’s supply chains, and develop production partnerships.

“Dan brings incredible insight and knowledge of the apparel business, and has experience successfully building a highly visible global brand,” said Sean Whalen, founder and CEO of Lions Not Sheep Apparel.

“With triple-digit annual growth, Lions Not Sheep is quickly becoming a household name and Dan will help us take things to the next level,” Whalen said.