L’Occitane Group CEO Laurent Marteau steps down

The L’Occitane Group CEO Laurent Marteau has decided to step down from his role effective September 16, 2024.

The company said in a statement that Marteau’s resignation reflects his desire to focus more on his personal pursuits as well as other business interests.

The company’s board has established an office of the chief executive whose members will manage the company’s day-to-day operations in the interim.

This office consists of Reinold Geiger, chairman and controlling shareholder of the group; Samuel Antunes, chief financial officer; and Ingo Dauer, general counsel.

The company added that the group is currently focused on transitioning to new management and corporate governance structures as it delists from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The delisting process is expected to be completed by October 16, 2024.