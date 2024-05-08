London College of Fashion names Joanne Begiato associate dean for research

The University of the Arts London (UAL) has appointed researcher Joanne Begiato as the associate dean for research at London College of Fashion (LCF). She will be starting in her new role in August.

Joanne Begiato is a professor of history with a range of interests. She has published on topics primarily related to the history of human bodies, a news article on the website of LCF, UAL reads.

In recent years, the academic occupied the positions of head of the School of History, philosophy and Culture, and associate dean of research and knowledge exchange at Oxford Brookes’ Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

She has previously been awarded external funding for her projects, including a Leverhulme Trust Fellowship and an AHRC Research Network Grant. Currently, she is leading a team of researchers together with Michael Brown, a researcher at Lancaster University in a study of the Victorian Hand ‘and its meaning in the past and present’, the LCF news article reads.

Begiato is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society, serving as a member on the project board of the Bibliography of British and Irish History. Additionally, she is one of the editors for Palgrave Macmillan's publication, "Global Studies in Social and Cultural Maritime History."

Commenting on her new role, Joanne Begiato said in a statement: “I am tremendously excited to be joining London College of Fashion, which is a dream institution for me. I have been fascinated by historical dress, fashion design, and costume design for film and television ever since I can remember.”

She continued: “Indeed, my aspiration as a child was either to be a curator of dress at the V&A or design costumes for films. Although life intervened and I followed a different pathway into history, I have spent the last decade heading back towards my lifelong passions, increasingly working on the histories of bodies, textiles, and crafting.”

“I cannot wait to help facilitate the amazing work of LCF researchers and be part of the coolest cultural powerhouse that is LCF,” the researcher concluded

Felicity Colman, dean of research and knowledge exchange at London College of Fashion added on the part of the school: "We are delighted to welcome Joanne Begiato to LCF as our new associate dean of research.”

She continued: “Throughout her career, Joanne has shown enormous commitment to the field of material cultures, the support of researcher communities, and the doctoral student experience. I look forward to working closely with Joanne during this innovative period for LCF at the new East campus."