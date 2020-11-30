Longchamp president Philippe Cassegrain dies aged 83

Philippe Cassegrain, the president of leather goods manufacturer Longchamp, has died at the age of 83, the group announced in a press release, seen by agency AFP.

Cassegrain, who worked at Longchamp for 60 years, died from Covid-19, according to the press release.

During his career, he designed the famous Le Pliage bag in 1993, which became one of the best-selling bags in the world.

Longchamp was founded in 1948 by Philippe Cassegrain's father. The brand is currently run by Philippe Cassegrain's son, Jean Cassegrain. (AFP)