Lorenzo Serafini takes over as creative director of Alberta Ferretti brand

Aeffe has appointed Lorenzo Serafini as creative director of the Alberta Ferretti brand.

Serafini, who joined the Aeffe Group in 2014 as creative director of the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand, succeeds the fashion house's founder, Alberta Ferretti, who announced her retirement from the runway in September this year.

"With the fashion world undergoing tremendous change, I strongly believe that Lorenzo has the creativity, strong aesthetic sense, professionalism and expertise required to meet this challenge," said Alberta Ferretti, vice president of the Aeffe Group.

The company said in a statement that Aeffe in collaboration with Lorenzo Serafini and interpreting the needs of the current market, have developed a new strategy. This includes the integration of the Philosophy line within the Alberta Ferretti brand from the fall/winter 2025 season, with the aim of strengthening the brand’s appeal and positioning for the future.

Serafini, who will make his debut on the catwalk with the Ferretti brand in February 2025, added: "I am honoured that Alberta has chosen me as the successor to such a significant and prestigious legacy, and I will carry it forward with care as I begin a new chapter for the Alberta Ferretti brand."

The company added that as for the Kids children’s wear line, licensing company Monnalisa will remain in charge of its production and worldwide distribution. The design consultancy contract with Alberta Ferretti is set to expire on December 31, 2024.