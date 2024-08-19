Louis Vuitton names footballer Jude Bellingham as ambassador

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has named England football player Jude Bellingham its newest ‘Friend of the House’.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton said that Bellingham, who attended Pharrell Williams’ first spring/summer 2024 show for the fashion house, would become an ambassador for the fashion house in a “union of style and sportsmanship”.

They added that he brings “a unique flair that complements the aesthetic sensibilities of the House,” and his keen eye for fashion has made him “a standout style icon among athletes, resonating with Williams’ vision of dandy and personal expression in menswear”.

Jude Bellingham for Louis Vuitton styled by Matthew Henson Credits: Louis Vuitton - Photographer Gabriel Moses

On the appointment, Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, said: “I’m excited to welcome Jude to the House, his charismatic personality and what he has already achieved on his inspiring journey will add so much to our LVers community.”

The English footballer began his career playing for Birmingham City Football Club, then Borussia Dortmund, before signing for Real Madrid in June 2023, becoming the Spanish team’s top league scorer.

On becoming a ‘Friend of the House,’ Bellingham said: “It is such a pleasure to join the Louis Vuitton family. Since I was young, I have always been attracted to the House. I am so happy to continue building a relationship with Pharrell whose work I truly admire.”