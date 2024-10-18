LPP's VP of management board steps down due to health reasons

On October 17 2024, Przemysław Lutkiewicz, vice-president of the management board of LPP, resigned from his position for health reasons.

As a result, the company’s CEO Marek Piechocki intends to propose Marcin Bójko, LPP’s current financial director as the new vice-president, chief financial officer of the company.

“Accepting Przemysław Lutkiewicz’s resignation was not easy, but we understand and respect his decision. Above all, I would like to express my deep gratitude for his enormous commitment and professionalism that he brought to our organisation every day,” said Marek Piechocki.

Adding further, Marek Piechocki said: “Marcin’s presence on the board will guarantee continuity, stable management and consistent realisation of the ambitious development goals we have set ourselves.”

Przemysław Lutkiewicz joined the Gdańsk-based company in 2008. Since 2015, as vice-president of the board, he has been responsible for the areas of finance, controlling, internal audit, investor relations and has supervised the foreign subsidiaries of the entire LPP Group.

“I leave the area of finance in good hands – in my view, Marcin Bójko will ensure the continuation of the best practices to which the market has become accustomed, and will bring a fresh perspective to the work of the board,” said Przemysław Lutkiewicz.

Marcin Bójko has been with LPP since 2023 in the role of controlling director. Since June 2024, he has also been supervising the work of accounting and reporting teams.

Commenting on his new proposed role at LPP, Marcin Bójko said: “I consider the intention to recommend my candidature for such a responsible role as a personal challenge, but also as a proof of trust.”