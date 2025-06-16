Luca de Meo exits Renault, reportedly joins Kering as CEO

Luca de Meo has resigned from his position as chief executive officer of Renault and, according to French newspaper Le Figaro, could become CEO of the luxury group Kering. The news comes as Kering’s chairman and chief executive officer, François-Henri Pinault, decided to separate his respective roles

The news that de Meo was leaving his position at the French automotive group was announced during Sunday’s board meeting. The Paris-based manager resigned on July 15.

The board of directors, convened by chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, expressed its gratitude to de Meo for the relaunch and transformation of the group and agreed that his resignation would take effect from July 15.

“The board of directors has initiated the process of appointing a new chief executive officer based on the succession plan already defined and expressed confidence in the quality and experience of the management team to continue and accelerate the Renault Group's transformation strategy in this new phase,” explained a statement from Renault, released on Sunday, June 15.

“There comes a time in life when you know the job is done. At the Renault Group, we have faced immense challenges in less than five years! We have achieved what many thought impossible. Today, the results speak for themselves: they are the best in our history,” de Meo added.

At Kering, meanwhile, de Meo would be joining the luxury fashion group at a time of financial turbulence. The company has been battling poor performance, which has been particularly impacted by the financials of its flagship brand, Gucci. In the first quarter of 2025, the group reported a drop in sales of 14 percent, which had followed a 62 percent drop in net profit for FY24.

FashionUnited has contacted Kering with a request to comment.