Lucas Ossendrijver resigns from the role of Creative Director at Lanvin

Lucas Ossendrijver is no longer the Creative Director of Lanvin. The fashion house announced the Dutch fashion designer is stepping down from the role he’s held for 14 years.

“Lucas Ossendrijver helped the [fashion] house to enter an era of elegant minimalism that set the label apart from the trends. His technical expertise and creativity when it comes to fabrics and silhouettes will mark Lanvin’s history forever”, said the company’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Hecquet, in a statement reproduced by news agency AFP.

Aged 48, Ossendrijver started his career in 1997 at Kenzo. He also assisted Celine’s Hedi Slimane for three years at Dior Homme before joining Lanvin. His departure comes just eight months after the label’s womenswear designer, Olivier Lapidus, parted ways with the company. Lanvin still hasn’t announced his successor. Ossendrijver’s predecessor, Bouchra Jarrar, also left the fashion house a mere 16 months after his debut.

Founded in 1889, Lanvin had 65.6 percent of its stakes acquired by Chinese conglomerate Fosun in February, which promised “a new phase of expansion” for the label.

Photo: Lanvin Facebook