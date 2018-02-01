Luciano Benetton named Executive Chairman of Benetton Group

Benetton Group S.R.L. has announced that following board of directors' Monday meeting, Luciano Benetton has been appointed as the company’s Executive Chairman.

After handing over his responsibilities to the founder, the company added, Francesco Gori, Benetton Group’s Chairman since May 2016, will remain a director on the board and will soon be taking up a new position in another Edizione S.R.L.-controlled company.

Luciano Benetton, 82-year old founder of the Benetton Group had recently announced his comeback to the label to infuse life into the troubled clothing brand. “It’s an intolerable pain for me. That’s why I am stepping in again, together with my sister Giuliana, who has returned to making sweaters at the age of 80,” he told in an interview to La Repubblica, expressing his desire to revive the brand’s lost glory.

Picture:Luciano Benetton via Benetton website