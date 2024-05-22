Lululemon announces the departure of chief product officer

Lululemon Athletica has announced that the company plans to implement an updated and more integrated organisational structure, in conjunction with the departure of Sun Choe, chief product officer.

The company said in a release that the strategic organisational changes are intended to support the company’s near and long-term growth plans, accelerate product innovation, and further enable its go-to-market strategies. The company does not intend to replace the role with a new appointment.

“We are grateful for Sun’s many contributions to the company over the past seven years, and she leaves us as a stronger, product-led organisation with dynamic leaders ready to take us forward,” said the company’s CEO Calvin McDonald.

The company added that Jonathan Cheung, global creative director, will report to McDonald and will drive the product design and innovation roadmap, continuing to oversee design, innovation and product development. Cheung has a successful track record with more than 30 years of experience in senior creative leadership roles at global brands.

The company will also create a new team of leaders from its merchandising and brand functions to scale its global and regional go-to-market strategies. Nikki Neuburger will become chief brand & product activation officer, overseeing merchandising, footwear, and product operations, in addition to her current responsibilities leading the brand. Elizabeth Binder, chief merchandising officer, will report to Neuburger.

“Looking ahead, I am confident in the strength of our design, merchandising, and brand teams, and excited by how the new structure will enable us to solve the unmet needs of our guests in a more efficient, unique, and powerful way,” McDonald added.

Lululemon will report its financial results and earnings for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.