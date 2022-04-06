Lululemon announces two senior product team hires

Lululemon has made two new key hires to its product team.

Simon Atkins is joining the US activewear brand as senior vice president of footwear, where he will develop and execute the brand’s global footwear strategy and business, overseeing the category’s innovation, development and merchandising teams.

Atkins joins from Adidas, where he spent more than 25 years in various senior level roles, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of the sportswear brand’s global basketball and US sports business.

Additionally, Phil Dickinson is joining the US activewear brand in July as senior vice president, global creative director. In the newly created position, he will play a key role in shaping the brand’s global creative strategy and roadmap for product design.

Dickinson has more than 20 years of experience in creative leadership roles, most recently as global creative director for SuperDry. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years at Nike where he was credited with leading the brand’s growth in football and the wider sportswear categories.

Both new hires will report to chief product officer Sun Choe.

“As we continue to build upon our strength in bringing product innovation and technical credibility to our guests in head-to-toe solutions, we’re excited to bolster our product leadership team with the appointments of Simon Atkins and Phil Dickinson,” Choe said in a release.

She continued: “Both leaders bring a deep understanding of guest needs and a global mindset that will enable the brand to accelerate and scale our growth around the world.”