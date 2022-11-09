Lululemon appoints Apple’s Isabel Ge Mahe to board

US activewear brand Lululemon has named Isabel Ge Mahe as a new board member, effective immediately.

Ge Mahe has spent the past 15 years at Apple, joining in 2008 as vice president of wireless technologies before being promoted in 2017 to her current position as vice president and managing director of the company’s Greater China business.

She also currently sits on the board of Starbucks.

Lululemon chair Martha Morfitt welcomed Ge Mahe to the board, and said her expertise in product development and leadership, and her experience in the China market, will be “invaluable” as the company continues its global expansion.

“I am proud to join the board of Lululemon, a purpose-driven company with an exciting vision and opportunity for global growth, including in China,” Ge Mahe said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the company as it continues to build on its momentum and serve more guests around the world,” she said.