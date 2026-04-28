Lululemon appoints Esi Eggleston Bracey to board of directors

Canadian athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica has announced the appointment of Esi Eggleston Bracey to its board of directors, effective April 28, 2026. Bracey joins the board as the company continues a five-year period of governance refreshment, during which it has appointed six new independent directors.

Bracey most recently served as the chief growth and marketing officer at British consumer goods company Unilever. In that capacity, she oversaw the global marketing transformation for a portfolio exceeding 400 brands. Her previous experience includes tenures as president of Unilever USA and chief executive officer of Unilever Personal Care North America, alongside senior leadership roles at Coty and Procter & Gamble.

“Esi is a seasoned consumer and beauty industry executive whose career has combined brand creation, category transformation, global general management, and enterprise leadership,” said Lululemon executive chair of the board, Marti Morfitt. Morfitt noted that the board is confident in the impact Bracey will make by applying her extensive expertise to the company’s strategic direction.

Board refreshment and leadership transition

Bracey will stand for election at the Lululemon 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. She is set to succeed Shane Grant, who has notified the group of his intention to step down at the conclusion of his current term. Morfitt expressed gratitude for the contributions of Grant, specifically highlighting his global perspective and understanding of consumer behaviour.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Vancouver-based brand as it prepares for a transition in its executive leadership. The board recently selected Heidi O’Neill as the next CEO of Lululemon. Bracey expressed enthusiasm regarding her new role, stating she looks forward to helping guide the company through its next phase of growth and long-term value creation.

Bracey, who identifies as Black, currently serves on the board of directors for US home retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. and previously held a board position at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering sciences from Dartmouth College.

The board continues to evaluate its composition to ensure a balance of skills necessary for future operations. Management remains confident in the ability of the refreshed board and the incoming CEO to maintain momentum and deliver shareholder value.