Lululemon appoints former Gap CFO to board

Athleisure retailer Lululemon has announced the appointment of Teri List to its board of directors.

List counts a number of notable fashion and sportswear retailers among her past experience, including Gap Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods, where she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to this, List had further spent 20 years with Procter & Gamble in the position of SVP, treasurer. List currently serves on the boards of Microsoft, Visa and Danaher Corporation.

In a release, chair of the Lululemon board, Martha Morfitt, said: “Teri’s impressive experience as a business leader and board member for large, global companies will add great value as we continue to grow Lululemon around the world.

“We’re pleased to welcome Teri to the Lululemon board of directors and grateful to benefit from her extensive knowledge and insights.”

In her own statement, List said: “I’m proud to join the board of directors as Lululemon continues to expand its global presence and advance its guest experience.

“I look forward to supporting lululemon’s ongoing growth around the world and helping the company continue to live into its vision.”