Lululemon founder Wilson challenges board composition ahead of executive search

The Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon founder Dennis J. ‘Chip’ Wilson has issued an open letter to prospective candidates for the role of chief executive officer, warning of significant structural issues within the company board of directors. Wilson, who remains one of the largest shareholders of the firm, expressed concern that the current governance structure may hinder the success of any incoming visionary leader.

The letter follows a period of transition for the Vancouver-based company, which has seen three chief executive departures without an internal successor prepared to assume the role. Wilson suggested that the board may not be equipped to support the technical apparel and creative leadership necessary for the brand to maintain its premium market position.

Call for board refreshment and independent oversight

To address these concerns, Wilson has nominated three independent directors to the board: Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile, and Eric Hirshberg. He argued that these candidates possess the brand, product, and marketing expertise currently absent from the leadership team. The founder noted that four of the nine current directors have served for more than 10 years, with an average tenure exceeding eight years.

Wilson also raised questions regarding the independence of the board, highlighting that four directors have ties to the private equity firm Advent International. He noted that three of these individuals chair critical board committees or the board itself, despite the firm not having a disclosed ownership stake in Lululemon.

Impact of discounting on brand value

The founder cautioned that the company has recently increased its discounting and promotional activities, which he believes could destroy long-term brand value. Wilson argued that capital lost to such promotions should instead be reinvested in design, innovation, and brand expansion. He pointed to recent product decentralisation as a move made for short-term profit that may compromise the ‘premium’ status of the label.

Wilson, who collectively with other participants beneficially owns 9.90 million shares of common stock, has launched a dedicated website to further detail his position. He urged the board to clearly communicate a path for change and to focus on internal talent development to ensure effective succession planning in the future.