Lululemon names Jonathan Cheung global creative director

Athleisurewear specialist Lululemon has announced the appointment of Jonathan Cheung as its newest global creative director, a role that will see him lead the company’s global design team while reporting to chief product officer, Sun Choe.

In the position, Cheung has been tasked with shaping the brand’s global creative strategy, while also creating a roadmap for product design that exhibits an “inspiring creative vision”.

He brings to the role 30 years of experience in the realm of creative and business leadership, having most recently served as a consultant to the likes of Gap, Merrell and Pangaia. Prior to this, Cheung had also held the position of senior vice president of design and design innovation at Levi’s.

Lululemon vice president design for outerwear, JJ Collier. Credits: Lululemon.

Lululemon has selected him alongside the additional appointment of JJ Collier to the newly created position of vice president design for outerwear.

Collier, who will report to Cheung, will oversee the brand’s men’s and women’s outerwear teams, and will be further responsible for driving the delivery of “guest-centric category innovations” across the performance and casual assortment.

Collier recently founded and led the design consultancy Collier Brands, prior to which he spent 20 years in a variety of senior design roles across the UK and France, including at Salomon, Ralph Lauren and Spyder Active Sports.

In addition to this, he served in the role of senior director apparel innovation concepts at VF Corp, where he initiated “sustainable design” across several of the group’s apparel brands.