LuxExperience appoints Francis Belin as CEO of Mytheresa

German fashion retailer Mytheresa is preparing for a change in leadership. On Tuesday, listed parent company LuxExperience B.V. (LuxExperience) announced the appointment of Francis Belin as CEO of Mytheresa. He will assume his new role on January 1, 2026.

Belin succeeds Michael Kliger. As group CEO of LuxExperience, Kliger will remain responsible for the overall strategic direction of Mytheresa and the trading platforms Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and Yoox, which were acquired in the spring.

Kliger led Mytheresa for more than ten years, overseeing the initial public offering in New York in 2021 and the company's transformation through the acquisition of online fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) last spring. In his future role, Belin will lead Mytheresa's existing management team and report directly to Kliger.

Belin comes from auction house Christie's

The designated Mytheresa head joins from renowned international auction house Christie’s. There, he most recently held the position of president Asia Pacific and was responsible for the luxury and Asian art categories globally.

At Christie’s, he played a decisive role in numerous key strategic measures, including the acquisition of auction house Gooding & Company, his future employer announced. During his career, Belin also worked for McKinsey & Company, Swarovski and Richemont.

Kliger paid tribute to his successor at the helm of the Munich-based fashion retailer: “I am very pleased to appoint Francis Belin as the new CEO of Mytheresa,” he stated. “In Francis, we have found an exceptional leader. He is known for his customer focus, global mindset, outstanding results and collaborative leadership style.”