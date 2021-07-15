Luxury Canadian outerwear label Mackage names new CEO

Luxury Canadian outerwear specialist Mackage has named Jimmy Choo executive Tanya Golesic as its new CEO.

Mackage described Golesic as bringing “a rare depth of global high fashion experience” to the brand, “underscoring the company's commitment to worldwide growth in the luxury space”.

A fashion industry veteran

New York-based Golesic joins from Jimmy Choo, where she served as president of the Americas for five years, during which time she helped forge various big-name brand collaborations with the likes of Off-White and Timberland.

Earlier in her career, Golesic served as the global chief commercial officer at Canada Goose, and held various leadership roles at Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and The Jones Group.

Mackage executive chairman Patrick Elfassy said Golesic’s “results-driven approach will build brand desirability through innovative digital marketing, focused product assortments and international expansion in key markets”.

Golesic commented: “Mackage has the capability to innovate at the highest levels in terms of fabrications, materials and sustainability, with the distribution and brand recognition to scale significantly.”

“The company's superior craftsmanship and creativity is the DNA that allows us to authentically hone our global luxury positioning and build out our incredible aspirational narrative.”