LVMH announces senior executive changes at Hublot and Tag Heuer

LVMH watches division has appointed three senior executives effective September 1, 2024 at Hublot and Tag Heuer are part of an elevating and upgrading strategy to support the segment’s growth.

The company said in a statement that Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot since 2012, is now appointed as honorary president of the brand since he wishes to step back from operational management.

Julien Tornare, currently CEO of Tag Heuer, would replace him as CEO of Hublot. Antoine Pin, who has been serving as general manager of Bvlgari Horlogerie since September 2019, is now appointed as CEO of Tag Heuer.

“I would like to sincerely thank Ricardo and his teams for their fantastic work building Hublot over these past 20 years. I know that Ricardo will now continue to ensure respect for the values that have led to the Maison’s success, said Frédéric Arnault, CEO of LVMH watches division,.

“I am delighted about Julien's arrival at the head of Hublot, which marks the beginning of a new chapter dedicated to the future of our Maison and the strengthening of its unique position among leading watch brands. And Antoine’s extensive international experience, expertise, and well-recognized passion for watches will be major assets in continuing Tag Heuer’s growth and elevation," Arnault added.