LVMH appoints Anne de Vergeron as CEO of Repossi

LVMH has named Anne de Vergeron as the new CEO of its jewelry brand Repossi.

Vergeron, who was already a board member of the jeweler, has worked at LVMH since 2015 as group director of business development and led the French luxury conglomerate's acquisition of Repossi five years ago. Prior to joining LVMH, she spent 16 years at investment bank UBS.

“Honestly, it’s extremely natural as a transition, if you love the products and the brands and you like storytelling, I would say it’s extremely natural,” Vergeron said, according to WWD.

Commenting on working alongside Repossi’s creative director, Gaia Repossi, Vergeron said: “I have a great admiration and respect for Gaia’s work but also her bold vision and her eye, and we work very well together.

“I’d like to think of ourselves as the dynamic duo.”

Moving forward, Vergeron said the label’s goal is to “find the right balance by expanding the brand identity and maintaining a coherent message on who we are, what we stand for, where we come from while continuing our artistic dialogues”.

The label is launching e-commerce early next year, first in Europe, followed by a global rollout.