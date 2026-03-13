LVMH appoints Béatrice Goasglas as CEO of Tag Heuer

French luxury group LVMH has announced the appointment of Béatrice Goasglas as the chief executive officer of Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer. The transition is set to take effect on May 10, 2026, as the brand continues its long-term strategy of elevation and innovation within the hard luxury sector.

Goasglas succeeds in a leadership trajectory that began at the Maison in 2018 when she joined as vice president of digital and client experience in Geneva. She subsequently served as the managing director for Asia Pacific (APAC) based in Singapore starting in 2021, and most recently held the position of president of the Americas for Tag Heuer in Miami since 2023.

In her new capacity, Goasglas will be tasked with leveraging the heritage of the Maison and its iconic collections, while further developing its strategic partnership with Formula 1.

Executive endorsement and career trajectory

Stéphane Bianchi, the LVMH group managing director and CEO of LVMH Watches & Jewelry, expressed confidence in the appointment. Bianchi noted that her leadership and commitment would enable the brand to reach new heights while maintaining its avant-garde spirit.

“Béatrice has had an outstanding career within Tag Heuer, and I am delighted that she will be taking the helm of this iconic watchmaking Maison,” Bianchi said. He further emphasised that her deep knowledge of the brand and its teams would be instrumental in embodying the highest watchmaking quality.

Before joining Tag Heuer, Goasglas built an extensive portfolio in digital and marketing leadership. She began her career in 2007 at French beauty retailer Sephora as a CRM project manager consultant, before moving to French cosmetics giant L’Oréal as an e-marketing manager in 2009.

Professional background in French fashion

Goasglas also brings significant experience from the contemporary fashion segment. She served as the digital and customer director at French contemporary brand The Kooples from 2012 to February 2015.

Following her tenure there, she joined the French fashion group SMCP as the head of marketing, digital and client in February 2015. She remained with the group, which oversees brands such as Sandro and Maje, for over three years before transitioning into the luxury watch sector with LVMH.

The leadership change comes at a time when LVMH continues to strengthen its position in the global watch market through digital transformation and regional expansion. Goasglas will be expected to utilize her multi-regional experience to drive the next phase of growth for the Swiss brand.