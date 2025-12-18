LVMH appoints new managing director at Bulgari, Laura Burdese

Luxury giant LVMH announced on Thursday the appointment of Laura Burdese as managing director of the Italian jewellery brand Bulgari, effective July 1, 2026.

Burdese, 54, who has served as deputy managing director since July 2024, will succeed Jean-Christophe Babin. Babin will remain chairman of the board of directors at Bulgari, “while continuing to serve as CEO of Bulgari hotels and president of the Bulgari foundation,” according to a statement. Burdese will report to Stéphane Bianchi, deputy managing director of LVMH and CEO of LVMH Watches and Jewellery.

“I am very proud of this seamless transition,” stated Stéphane Bianchi in the press release. “Over the past three years, Laura and Jean-Christophe have worked hand in hand to orchestrate the elevation of the iconic house of Bulgari,” he praised. Burdese joined LVMH in 2016 as CEO of the Italian fragrance brand Acqua di Parma. She then joined Bulgari in 2022 as vice president of marketing and communications, before becoming deputy managing director. Prior to LVMH, she worked at Beiersdorf, L'Oréal and Swatch.

In the first nine months of 2025, LVMH's Watches and Jewellery division, which includes Bulgari, Tiffany, Tag Heuer and Chaumet, reported a 2 percent decline in revenue to 7.4 billion euros.