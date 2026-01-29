LVMH board to welcome Expedia CEO Ariane Gorin

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) has announced changes to its leadership structure following a board of directors meeting held on January 27, 2026. The group intends to propose the appointment of Ariane Gorin to the board at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 23, 2026.

The move follows the decision by Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon to conclude her mandate after 12 years of service. The board reached the decision to nominate Gorin after consulting with the Sustainability and Governance Committee.

Gorin currently serves as the chief executive officer (CEO) of US-based travel technology firm Expedia Group. She has been a member of the Expedia board of directors since February 2024 and assumed the role of CEO in May 2024.

Strategic expertise in technology and travel sectors

The appointment is expected to bolster the digital and international expertise within the LVMH board. Gorin, a dual French and American national, has a career spanning over two decades in technology, marketing, and strategic consulting.

Prior to her current role at Expedia, Gorin spent 11 years at the company in various leadership positions, including president of Expedia for Business. In that capacity, she managed the global business-to-business (B2B) ecosystem, overseeing travel suppliers and technology partners.

Before joining Expedia in 2013, Gorin spent 10 years at US-based Microsoft in sales and distribution roles. Her professional background also includes experience as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in San Francisco and Paris.

Recognition of long-term contribution

LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault expressed gratitude for the outgoing director’s contributions. Arnault noted that Sauty de Chalon provided significant expertise in digital strategy, governance, and sustainability during her 12-year tenure.

“I am delighted that Ariane Gorin has agreed to join our Board,” Arnault stated. He described Gorin as an experienced and visionary leader, noting that her international career and sharp expertise in technology and travel sectors will be of “undeniable value” to the group in the coming years.

Gorin previously served on the board of directors of Swiss-based talent company the Adecco Group from April 2017 to April 2024. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.